The last date of the Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2018 constable post has been extended to 30 September 2018. The applicants are required to apply soon to avoid the inconvenience on the last day. Check out the steps that we have compiled.

Staff Selection Recruitment Constable Post 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date for filing the application for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination 2018, as per the latest notification on its official website ssc.nic.in. The interested candidates are advised to apply soon on the official website on 30.09.2018 (5 PM) and not wait for the last date to avoid congestion of the last few days.

In total there are 54,953 vacant posts for the recruitment which consists of 47,307 for male category and

7,646 in the female category. There are two ways in which the candidates can file their application for the post.

The first is one-Time Registration and second way is to file an online application.

The applicants are required to follow certain steps to apply for the post.

1. Log on to the official website of SSC,ssconline.nic.in

2. On the top of the homepage, click on the third option ‘Apply’

3. Then click on Constable GD option.

4. After applying enter all the required information in the space provided

You can directly also go to the link. https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply

Important Note: All the candidates are advised to download the page in order to take the print out of the confirmation page for future reference.

The candidates from the other reserved categories are exempted from paying the application fee. However, the a0pplicants from General/OBC category need to pay Rs 100. As per mentioned in the recently released notification, The applicants are required to follow a procedure for the payment of fee. They can pay through Challan which can be made at the designated branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to 03-10-2018.

An important note is that the said challan need to be generated before the closing date of receipt of online applications i.e. 30-09-2018 (5.00 PM).

