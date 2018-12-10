SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will be announcing the dates of CGL, GD, JHT, Stenographer exam soon through its official website. All the candidates preparing for the SSC exams are advised to keep an eye on the website - ssc.nic.in and check the dates.

Moreover, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had recently released the Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016 final result through its official website and all the candidates who were eagerly waiting for the result can now download the list of candidates selected for the posts.

Here is the direct link to check the result of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016: Final Result

How to check the Examination Dates for SSC Recruitment Exam 2019?

Log into the website -ssc.nic.in

Search for the latest notification under the Recruitment option

Click on the examination schedule link

Candidates will be taken to a pdf page

Now, check the details on the pdf and download the same

take a print out if necessary for future reference

To directly download the datesheet or schedule for SSC Recruitment Exam 2018, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had recently released the recruitment notification for the SSC Stenographer and SSC GD Constable examination for the recruitment of more than 1000 candidates against the vacancies under the Commission. SSC is known to recruit millions of unemployed candidates every year.

