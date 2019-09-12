SSC Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission’s Junior Engineer posts recruitment will close today. The candidates who still haven’t applied for SSC JE 2018-19 Recruitment for 1601 Junior Engineer vacancies, can apply online through the official website @ssc.nic.in before 5 pm
Online examination will be conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Engineer in various field including Electrical, Mechanical and Civil. Whereas candidates will be selected for a various organisation which includes Central Water and Power Research Station organisation and Directorate of Quality Assurance organisation. Exam date has not announced till yet, candidates need to wait for this. Candidates who all are planning to appear in the exam should have acquired the minimum qualification.
Details for SSC JE recruitment notification mentioning the number of posts, exam date, selection procedure etc is also available on the official website. Candidates can check the notification if they have any query related the posts. Scroll down to know more about these vacancies.
SSC Recruitment 2019: Junior Engineer posts fields
- Civil
- Mechanical
- Electrical
SSC Recruitment 2019: Available Organisation
- Central Water and Power Research Station
- Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval)
- National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)
- Border Road Organisation (BRO)
- Farakka Barrage Project
- Central Water Commission
- Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
- Military Engineer Services(MES)
SSC Recruitment 2019: Organisation recruitment details
- Central Water and Power Research Station: Civil, Mechanical and Electrical
- Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval): Mechanical and Electrical
- National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO): Civil, Mechanical and Electrical
- Border Road Organisation (BRO): Civil, Mechanical or Electrical
- Farakka Barrage Project: Civil, Mechanical and Electrical
- Central Water Commission: Civil and Mechanical
- Central Public Works Department (CPWD): Civil and Electrical
- Military Engineer Services(MES): Civil, Mechanical or Electrical
SSC Recruitment 2019: Application fee
- General and OBC – Rs 100/-
- Women or SC or ST or PH or Ex-Servicemen – No Fee
- Fee can be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode.
SSC Recruitment 2019: Click the link below to apply