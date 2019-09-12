SSC Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission’s Junior Engineer posts recruitment is going to end today at 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied till yet can apply through its official website @ssc.nic.in before the end time.

Online examination will be conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Engineer in various field including Electrical, Mechanical and Civil. Whereas candidates will be selected for a various organisation which includes Central Water and Power Research Station organisation and Directorate of Quality Assurance organisation. Exam date has not announced till yet, candidates need to wait for this. Candidates who all are planning to appear in the exam should have acquired the minimum qualification.

Details for SSC JE recruitment notification mentioning the number of posts, exam date, selection procedure etc is also available on the official website. Candidates can check the notification if they have any query related the posts. Scroll down to know more about these vacancies.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Junior Engineer posts fields

Civil

Mechanical

Electrical

SSC Recruitment 2019: Available Organisation

Central Water and Power Research Station

Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval)

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)

Border Road Organisation (BRO)

Farakka Barrage Project

Central Water Commission

Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

Military Engineer Services(MES)

SSC Recruitment 2019: Organisation recruitment details

Central Water and Power Research Station: Civil, Mechanical and Electrical

Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval): Mechanical and Electrical

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO): Civil, Mechanical and Electrical

Border Road Organisation (BRO): Civil, Mechanical or Electrical

Farakka Barrage Project: Civil, Mechanical and Electrical

Central Water Commission: Civil and Mechanical

Central Public Works Department (CPWD): Civil and Electrical

Military Engineer Services(MES): Civil, Mechanical or Electrical

SSC Recruitment 2019: Application fee

General and OBC – Rs 100/-

General and OBC – Rs 100/-

Women or SC or ST or PH or Ex-Servicemen – No Fee Fee can be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode.

SSC Recruitment 2019: Click the link below to apply

Official website

