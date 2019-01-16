SSC Selection Posts Admit Card 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for Selection Posts Phase VI exam on its regional websites. Candidates can download the same by following the instructions given in the notification attached below.

SSC Selection Posts Admit Card 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission has released the Selection Posts Phase VI exam Admit Card 2018 on its official website. Candidates who are appearing in the upcoming examination need to login to the regional websites for accessing the admit cards for the examination. A notification for downloading of the admit cards has also been published on the official website of SSC on January 15, 2019. Candidates need to follow the instructions given on the pdf released on SSC’s website to download their respective admit cards.

Moreover, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the Selection Posts Phase VI Exam for candidates who have submitted their application forms for the examination last year.

How to download the Selection Post Admit Card?

Candidates need to go to the official website of SSC as mentioned above

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the homepage ssc.nic.in

Now, click on the link, ” Important Instruction / Advisory for Downloading the Admit Card in respect of Selection Post Examination, Phase VI-2018 (0.20 KB)” and download the same

A pdf will open

Read the details on the pdf and take print out for reference

Now, login to the regional websites of the centre you have applied

Click on the admit card link and download the admit cards by entering your registration number on the space provided

Kee a coloured print out of the Admit card for future use

Candidates can click on this link to download the PDF: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More