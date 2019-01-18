SSC Selection Posts Admit Card 2018-19: The Admit Card for Selection Posts Phase VI exam has been released on the regional websites of Staff Selection Commission. Candidates need to follow the instructions given on the notification to download the same by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, the candidates must note that the admit cards can be downloaded from the regional website of Staff Selection Commission. Candidates must also know that the SSC Selection Posts Phase VI admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the recruitment examination to be conducted by the SSC.

Candidates can follow the steps to download the Selection Post Phase VI Exam 2019 Admit Card given below:

At first, log into the official website of SSC as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

Now, candidates will be directed to the homepage of SSC

Search for the link that reads, ” Important Instruction / Advisory for Downloading the Admit Card in respect of Selection Post Examination, Phase VI-2018 (0.20 KB)” and click on the same

On clicking, a pdf will open

Click on the option to download

Save the pdf

Go through the instructions given on the pdf for reference

Candidates have to follow the steps to download their admit cards by logging into the regional websites of the centre that the candidates have opted to appear in

Take a print out of the Admit card for future use

Candidates can click on this link to download the PDF: https://ssc.nic.in/

