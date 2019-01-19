SSC Stenographer Group C and D 2017 Exam result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the release of Stenographer Group C and D recruitment examination 2017 results on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the date of result declaration given here.

SSC Stenographer Group C and D Recruitment: The Stenographer Group C and D recruitment examination results are soon going to be released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the notification published on the official website of SSC. The Commission had conducted the Steno Group C and D examination last year after the closure of the application process for the recruitment through SSC’s website.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and are waiting for the declaration of the results can now check the notification regarding the release of results on the portal of SSC i.e. SSC.nic.in. Moreover, the candidates can follow the steps to download the results given below for their convenience.

How to check the notification of result release date?

Candidates need to log into the official website of SSC as mentioned above

Now, the homepage of SSC will appear on screen

Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 – tentative date of declaration of final result (0 KB)”

A pdf containing the result declaration date will be displayed

Download the same and check the date

Direct link to download the notification for the result declaration date: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/steno_final_result_14012019.pdf

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has also released the Selection Post Examination, Phase VI-2018 Exam admit cards on its official website. Candidates can check the notification on the official website by clicking on the link that says, ” Important Instruction / Advisory for Downloading the Admit Card in respect of Selection Post Examination, Phase VI-2018″

