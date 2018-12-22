SSC Result 2017-18: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC Steno Recruitment 2017-18 result on December 28, 2018. The SSC will publish the result on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC had announced to share the revised result after receiving several complaints related to the evaluation of skill test.

SSC Result 2017-18: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to share the reviewed result for SSC Stenographer recruitment 2017-18 by the end of 2018. According to the reports, the SSC is likely to declare the SSC Steno Recruitment 2017-18 result on December 28, 2018. Sharing the updates about the Grade C and D Recruitment exam, SSC, in the latest notification, said, that the Commission was prompted to revisit the evaluation as they have received a number of representations concerning the evaluation of skill test.

The Staff Selection Commission had earlier shared the 2 lists of successful candidates on November 28, 2018, and December 10, 2018, who managed to qualify the SSC Steno 2017 Skill Test. “Some representations about the evaluation of Skill Test were received from the candidates. A comprehensive examination of the result of Skill Test declared on 28-11-2018 was undertaken by the Commission and it was observed that the Skill Test of only one Batch i.e. Batch-III of the Stenographer Grade ‘D’ – Hindi held on 09-09-2018 in SSC (Northern Region) was inadvertently evaluated with wrong Master Passage,” reads SSC notification.

About the Staff Selection Commission (SSC):

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a recruitment commission, which comes under the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Government of India. The SSC makes recruitment to various posts in the Ministries and departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More