SSC result date 2019: The Staff Selection Commission junior Hindi translator, SHT, and Hindi pradhayak examination was held in various part of the country on January 13, 2019. The applicants who sat in the examination can check their respective results via the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC result date 2019: Recently the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced that they will soon declare the results for Staff Selection Commission junior Hindi translator, SHT, and Hindi pradhayak examination. In the notification released by the SSC, it stated that results will be declared next month on February 25, 2019. The applicants who sat in the examination can check their respective results via the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Along with the results the commission also stated in the notification that they will release – list of selected candidates. The Staff Selection Commission junior Hindi translator, SHT, and Hindi pradhayak examination was held in various part of the country on January 13, 2019.

Staff Selection Commission junior Hindi translator, SHT, and Hindi pradhayak examination: How to check

Step 1: Check the official website of SSC at sac.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link reading Result Link to check the result date

Step 3: A new tab will open, fill in the required details such as registration number

Step 4: In the new tab, the result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Print or download it for future references.

The Staff Selection Commission yesterday on Friday; January 25, 2019, announced its examination calendar for the academic year 2019. As per the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations (CHSL) will be conducted in the month of March, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) will be held from June 6 and the online application will start soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More