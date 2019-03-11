SSC result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam results for SSC Stenographer Grade C, SSC Stenographer Grade D, SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, SSC Constable in NIA, SSF and GD Riflemen posts are likely to be declared shortly. The SSC will be sharing the result on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. Below are the tentative dates for the SSC results.

Here are the tentative dates for Staff Selection Commission Stenographer Grade C, D, GD Constable written exam result:

The SSC is likely to share the result for the Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) on March 25, 2019. SSC Stenographer Grade C, SSC Stenographer Grade D 2017 final result is scheduled to be out on March 29, 2019. The written exam result for SSC Stenographer grade C, SSC Stenographer grade D 2018 will be published on April 15. On May 10, the result of selection posts examination (Phase-VI) matriculation level will be shared by the Staff Selection Board. Delhi Police, CAPF Sub-Inspector Paper-I of 8 and CISF Examination 2018 for ASI posts will be declared on May 25, 2019. The written exam result for SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and SSC GD Riflemen in Assam Rifles will be out on May 31, 2019. The Staff Selection Commission will be sharing the result only on its official website and the candidates can check and download it by simply visiting the SSC’s official website @ ssc.nic.in.

