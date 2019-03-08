SSC Hindi Translators recruitment exam results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC Hindi Translator Results on its official website - ssc.nic.in soon. SSC has announced the result declaration date of the SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam 2018, SSC Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2018 through its portal yesterday. Candidates can check more details given below.

SSC Hindi Translators recruitment exam results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification announcing all the dates for result declaration of various examination conducted under the Commission through its official website. According to the notification, the Commission is all set to release the SSC Hindi Translator Results on its official website – ssc.nic.in on March 25, 2019. SSC has announced the result declaration date of the SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam 2018, SSC Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2018 through its portal yesterday.

Candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examinations of the Staff Selection Commission and are eagerly waiting for their results can check more the notification by logging into the website of SSC. Moreover, the result date for Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination 2018, Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI), Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I) and other posts have also been mentioned in the notification.

How to check the result date of SSC Hindi Translator Exam Result?

1. Log on to the SSC official website as mentioned below

2. Candidates can click on the latest link updated on the homepage of the Staff Selection Commission’s official website

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

4. Here, a PDF will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the SSC Hindi Translator 2018 result declaration date of the particular examination you have appeared for

6. Download the result datesheet and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result date sheet: SSC Hindi Translator Result Date

