The Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 written exam tentative result dates have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website.

A few of the result dates have been listed below:

On March 25- Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) result will be released

On March 29- Final result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2017.

On April 15- Written exam result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ exam 2018

On May 10- Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) Matriculation Level,

On May 17- Higher Secondary Level

On May 25- Graduation level

On May 25- Paper-I of 8 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018

On May 31- Written exam result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the examination for filling the Grade VI officials in the Union government and its departments.

The qualifiers for the examination will be selected for the next round of the selection process. After the declaration of the result, as per scheduled dates, the SSC probably will release the cut off of Selection Posts 6, GD Constable and Sub-Inspector.

