SSC Stenographer Result 2018-19: SSC has declared the result for the SSC Steno Group C, D examination 2018. The SSC Steno Group C, D exam result is available on ssc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the SSC Steno Group C, D examination can check and download their result by following the simple steps mentioned below.

SSC Stenographer Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the SSC Steno Group C, D examination 2018. The SSC has shared the results on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC recruitment exam was conducted to hire eligible candidates for the posts of grade C and D stenographers. The SSC Steno Group C, D exam 2018 was a computer-based test (CBT) held in 2018. The SSC had conducted the recruitment drive to fill 696 grade D and 505 grade C posts. The candidates who appeared in the SSC Steno Group C, D examination can check and download their result by following the simple steps mentioned below.

According to the reports, the SSC CBT examination 2018 was held in more than 208 examination centres in 107 cities across the country. More than 4.36 lakh candidates had submitted the applications for SSC steno Group C, D recruitment 2018 out of which 1.85 lakh attempted the test.

ALSO READ: NATA 2019: Answer key released @ nata.in, check other details here

The SSC has released the result and 11,211 candidates have qualified the Group C and 15,953 candidates have passed the Group D examination for the skill test round. The candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their SSC Steno Group C, D result 2018:

ALSO READ: NEET admit cards 2019: NTA releases Hall Tickets @ ntaneet.nic.in: here’s direct link to download

How to check SSC 2018 Steno written exam result:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the Results tab on the home page and click on ‘Steno C and D section. Under the ‘Results’ column click on the link against the Group for which one wants to check the result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result for Group C and Group D. A PDF will open which will have details of all the candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test stage.

SSC’s earlier notification reads that commission will hire 415 candidates for Group C posts for the Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), Department of Revenue. While the remaining vacancies fall under 11 other departments.

For the SSC Group D steno job, the SSC will hire candidates for the 37 departments. 272 candidates will be placed in the Department of Personnel & Training, 93 for Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), Department of Revenue, and 50 for Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) among others.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More