Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released result schedule, subject to change, for varying examinations including Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2018 (Paper-II), Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-II) and Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 (Tier-III) on its online portal, ssc.nic.in.

Results Schedule

SSC JE Paper-II 2018: September

SSC MTS Paper-II 2019: October

SSC CGL Tier-III 2018: To be announced

SSC JHT Paper-II: Result announced in June 2020

SSC CGL 2020: Result announced in July 2020

SSC JE Paper-II 2019

SSC held the exam for the post of Junior Engineer on 29 December 2019 in exam centres spanning over India. The results were planned to be released on April 4 this year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. 10,600 candidates took part in the exam with 8,681 of them choosing Civil Engineering while 1,919 went with Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. The application process for the exam was held from February 1 to 25 last year and 3,77,133 applications were received.

SSC MTS Paper-II 2019

The SSC MTS Paper-II examination took place on November 24 the previous year. Those who clear the exam will be called for the Document Verification Round. The exam was held to fill 7,099 vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff in the Administrative Sectors of in the governments of several states and union territories.

SSC CGL Tier-III 2018

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III) was conducted by SSC on December 29, 2019, with the result set to be announced on May 8 this year. The results were, as obvious, postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Candidates who pass the exam will then have to appear for the Tier-IV Examination, which will be a computer-based skill test in two parts: DEST Test and CPT Test.

It is suggested that all participants of these exams keep an eye on the SSC’s online portal for any further updates or changes.

