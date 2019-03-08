SSC Recruitment Exam Result declaration dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result declaration datesheet for various examinations through its official website - ssc.nic.in. All the SSC aspirants and those who have appeared in the examinations conducted by the Commission can check the result declaration dates by logging into the SSC website.

According to the notification the result dates of Stenographers’ Grade C & D Examination 2015 final result, Stenographers’ Grade C & D Examination 2016 Written Exam result, Lower Divisional Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 final result, Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2016 final result, Junior Engineer Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Examination-2015 Written Examination result, Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-II)-2015 result, Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 final result and other results under the Commission has been shared.

While the result of the examinations conducted by the Commission recently will be announced on the following dates:

Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) – 25.03.2019

Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2017 (Final Result) – 29.03.2019

Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2018 (Written Examination) – 15.04.2019

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Matriculation Level) – 10.05.2019

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Higher Secondary Level) – 17.05.2019

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Graduation Level) – 25.05.2019

Here’s the direct link to go to the notification: SSC Result 2018-19 declaration dates

Meanwhile, candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Notification:

1. Log into the official website of SSC as mentioned above

2. Click on the link dated March 7, 2019 which reads, “Status Report as on 07.03.2019 of Results to be declared by the Commission (521.63 KB)”

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

4. Download the pdf and take a print out of the same and check the result declaration dates of all the conducted examinations

