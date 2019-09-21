SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The revised exam calendar of various SSC 2019-2020 exams has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. all the information related to date of Advertisement, Opening & Closing Date of Application and Date of Examination is available on the official website of the commission.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2019-2020: Staff Selection Commission in its recent notification has released the revised exam calendar of 2019-20 exam on its official website. All the information related to the SSC exams are available on the official website, date of Advertisement, Opening & Closing Date of Application and Date of Examination is included in the calendar with different columns along with the name of the examination maintained in a row.

Along with it, shifts of examination and the mode of examination are also included in the calendar. Hence candidates are advised to visit the official website which wi8ll help their to plan their preparation properly.

SSC Revised Calendar 2019-20:

The exam for the recruitment to the posts of SSC Junior Engineer will be held on 13 January.

SSC Phase-6 exam will be held on 16, 17 and 18 January 2020

SSC Grade C and D exam will be conducted on 11 and 12 February 2020

SI, Delhi SI, and CISF exam will be held on 12 March 2020

Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam -2018 (Paper-II) will be held on 27th September 2019.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination will be held on 5th May to 7th May 2020

Candidates can check the exam schedule of SSC other examinations by visiting the official website of the Commission. Full information is given in detail on the official website of the Commission. Staff Selection Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App