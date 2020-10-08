SSC revised exam schedule: The timetable for several recruitment exams was gone through and then later changed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) yesterday i.e. October 7.

As per the newly issued timetable, the exam for candidates who decided to go with an exam centre situated in Bihar for the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 11 this year. Meanwhile, the SSC Selection Posts Phase VIII Exam 2020 is to be conducted on December 14, 2020.

The remaining candidates for SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 Exam 2019 are to arrive for the exam from October 27 to 30, 2020 while the SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Exam 2020 will be conducted from November 6 to 10, 2020 for candidates in other exam centres.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-II Exam 2019 is planned from November 15 to 18, 2020 and the Junior Engineer Paper-II 2019 will be conducted on March 21, 2021. The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam 2019 is to be held from December 24 to 30, 2020.

The official notice read that there would be no change in the schedule of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSLE)-2019 Tier-I to be held from 12.10.2020 to 26.10.2020.

