SSC Hindi Translator recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has opened the application or registration process for the recruitment of Hindi Translators on its official website. Candidates can log in to ssc.nic.in and apply with the instructions given below.

SSC Hindi Translator recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has recently released the notification regarding the recruitment of Hindi Translators and the application or registration process for the same has been opened on the official website of the Commission i.e. at ssc.nic.in. All the interested candidates who wish to apply for the positions can check the notification and start applying online. According to the latest updates, candidates selected through this recruitment drive will receive a remuneration of upto Rs 1,51,100 per month.

As per the notification, there are vacancies against the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak under the SSC Hindi Translator recruitment 2018. The Staff Selection Commission has also released a notification regarding the recruitment of Stenographer under Group C, D and B (Non-Gazetted) posts. Candidates can check the details related to the vacancies on the official website of the Commission.

Click on this link to read the full notification regarding the vacancies for SSC Hindi Translator recruitment 2018: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_jht2018_22102018.pdf

How to register for SSC Hindi Translator recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, ‘Apply Online’ and click on it

Register yourself before filling up the online application

Now, log in with the id and password’

Click on the link for online application and fill in all the details

Make application fee payment and submit the application

Take a print out of the application and payment receipt for future reference if necessary

To go to the official portal of Staff Selection Commission, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in

