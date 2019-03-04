SSC Phase VI Selection Post answer keys 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of SSC Phase VI Selection Post Exam 2018 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the SSC Phase VI Selection Post answer keys on mobile given here.

Moreover, the candidates must note that the answer keys will remain available only till a particular date and candidates must download the same within that stipulated time given by the Commission. Candidates need to check the details regarding the download of the answer keys and other necessary details regarding the recruitment process by visiting the website directly.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

Meanwhile, candidates can raise objections against any wrong answer keys through the official website of SSC.

How to check the SSC Phase VI EXam 2018 Answer Keys on mobile?

1. Log on to the official website of SSC as mentioned above through a browser on your phone

2. Candidates will be redirected to the homepage of Staff Selection Commission

3. Now, click on the result link which reads, “Tentative Answer Key, challenges for Phase-VI/2018 Selection Post Examination (239.90 KB)”

4. Candidates will be taken to the next page

5. Here, enter the registration or roll number and click on submit

6. The answer key page will be displayed on the screen of your mobile phone

7. Now, download the pdf containing the SSC Phase VI answer keys and save for your reference

Direct link to download the SSC Answer Keys 2018

