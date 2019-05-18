SSC Selection Post Exam 2018: The computer based test result for Matriculation level posts under Phase-VI/ 2018/Selection Post Examination has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website that is ssc.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examination from January 16, 2019 to January 18, 2019 at various centres all over the country can check the result through the official website.

A total 2,10,601 number of applications were received for Matriculation Level posts. Out of which, 55,594 number of candidates appeared for the examination.

SSC Selection Post Exam 2018: Cut-off for various categories

i) UR: 35% (i.e. 70 marks)

ii) OBC: 30% (i.e. 60 marks)

iii) All other reserved categories: 25% (i.e. 50 marks)

SSC Phase-VI/2018 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level): Steps to check result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, on the top of SSC website, on top of it click on result tab

Step 3: After clicking on it, a new page will appear

Step 4: On top of the main page, looks for ‘Others’ tab to know the result of your post

Step 5: Click on third option which says matriculation level result.

Step 6: Result will appear in a PDF format.

Step 7: Download the result for future purposes

Here is the direct link of the notification

Here is the direct link of the result

According to the recruitment procedure, the candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer-Based-Examination, in the following ratio:

a) 1:20 for vacancies up to 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

b) 1:10 subject to minimum 100 for vacancies more than 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

Important note for shortlisted candidates

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents. These supporting documents are Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc.(as applicable). All the documents should be in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/Sub-Regional Office to which the Post-Category belongs.

It should be submitted within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 14-06-2019 by Speed post only . The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation level” and “Post-Category No.” on the top of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office by Speed Post.

Also, the marks of the candidates will not be disclosed at this stage. The candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional.

