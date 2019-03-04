SSC selection post exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys and question paper for the Computer-based-test examination of the selection post on the official website ssc.nic.in. The candidates can raise the objection, in case of errors till March 06, 2019.

The answer keys and question paper for the examination of the computer-based test conducted from January 16 to 18, 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website ssc.nic.in. In case of errors, the commission has opened the objection window. The last date to raise an objection is March 6, 2019 till 6 pm. The applicants need to pay an amount of Rs 100 per challenge, as per the official notification.

Once the process to raise an objection is over, the panel will sit and discuss the validity of raised objections. If any objection is correct, the paid fee will be returned. It is necessary for the candidates to submit the supporting proofs against their claims. After this process, a final key will be released.

SSC selection post exam answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC post VI/2018 selection post exam..’

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed, click on the link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link.

Step 5: Log-in using registration number. Answer key will be displayed

The candidates who had appeared for the examination need to download their answer key for future use.

