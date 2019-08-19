SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019 Dates: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has announced the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 Exam date on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the post by August 31 through ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019 Dates: Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to recruit fresh candidates against the vacancies of Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019. The Commission had released a notification for the recruitment through the official website – ssc.nic.in on August 6, 2019. According to the notification of SSC, the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 Computer Based Test will be conducted at various centres from October 14 to October 18, 2019.

The online application process for the examination is now open. Interested candidates can submit their applications by logging into the official website of SSC. According to the notification, the last date for submitting the online application has been scheduled for August 31, 2019.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019: Important Dates

Online application submission starts on 06-08-2019

Last date for submission of online application: 31-08-2019 till 5.00 P.M.

Last date for submission of online fee payment: 02-09-2019 till 5.00 PM

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 02-09-2019 till 5.00 PM

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 04-09-2019

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 Computer Based Test: 14-10-2019 to 18-10-2019

How to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019 Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts (3286.73 KB)”

On clicking, a pdf containing all the necessary details will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Candidates must note that they must fulfil all the criterias for being eligible for the posts. If a candidate is found to have submitted false information or don’t meet the eligibility conditions then his/ her candidature will be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process without any notice from the authority.

