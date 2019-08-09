SSC Selection Post Phase 7 notification 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments. The online application process for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VII 2019 has been started from August 6, 2019, and interested candidates may apply till 31st August 2019.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various post by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The CBT exam is scheduled to held from October 14 to 18, 2019.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the online application form is August 31, 2019, last date to pay the fee in online mode or generate offline challan is September 2, 2019. and then the last date to pay the fee using challan is September 4, 2019.

The Commission has notified for a total of 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments. The application fee for candidates belonging to (General/ OBC) candidate is Rs 100. The application fees are payable through BHIM UPI, net banking, Visa, Mastercard Maestro, RuPay Credit, debit cards, SBI challan. However, Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen are not required to pay any fee.

Steps to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 7

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage check on the link which says, official notification of SSC Selection post phase 7

Step 3: On the right side of the homepage, register or login

Step 4: Enter the required information correctly. Save and proceed

Step 5: Upload your necessary documents (photo and signature)

Step 6: Pay the application fee is required.

Step 7: Submit your application

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

