Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the official notification for Selection Post Phase VII/2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The online application for these posts has started from 7 August 2019 and it will last till September 2, 2019.

The CBT SSC Selection post will be held from October 14-18, 2019. A total of 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments have been notified through this recruitment drive.

Steps to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 7

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage check official notification of SSC Selection post phase 7

Step 3: Candidates should then register or login

Step 4: Enter the required information correctly. Save and proceed

Step 5: Upload your necessary documents (photo and signature)

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Sumit your application

Step 8: Take a print out for your application form

SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 2019 Exam Notification: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the post should have class 10/ Class 12/ Graduation degree from any recognized University.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years

SSC Phase VII Selection Posts Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

The exam will be based in CBT, which would consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Total time allotted to the candidates to solve the question paper is 60 minutes.

