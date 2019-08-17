SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment to the SSC Selection Post will soon close through ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the notification and apply before the last date mentioned in this article.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC had released a notification for recruitment to the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 through its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates interested to apply to the post can submit their applications through the SSC official website. Candidates must note that the application process for recruitment to the above-mentioned posts will be closed soon. As per the notification, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for August 31, 2019, on the official website.

Candidates who aspire to work under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are advised to check the SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 2019 Exam Notification on ssc.nic.in and fill the online application form. Candidates must note that selection of candidates will be strictly on merit basis. The Commission will conduct a recruitment examination for SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 2019 recruitment from October 14 to October 18, 2019, at various centres across the country.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process for SSC Staff Selection Post Phase 7 starts from August 6, 2019

Last date of submitting online applications is August 31, 2019

SSC Staff Selection Post Phase 7 recruitment exam date (Computer Based Test): October 14 2019 till October 18, 2019

How to check the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the relevant link for downloading the notification

On clicking, a pdf containibg all the necessary details will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

