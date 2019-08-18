SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for SSC Selection Post Phase 7. It was released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Every year, the SSC conducts exam to recruit candidates in various government departments. The online registration for the said posts has already begun from August 9, 2019. The last date for the online registration has been set as August 31, 2019. After that, no candidate will be able to apply.

As many as 1350 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The SSC will conduct the computer-based exam from October 14 to October 18, 2019. In 2018, the SSC had uploaded the notification for Selection Post Phase 6 from September 5 to October 12, 2019.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2010 Important Dates

August 6, 2019: Begining of online application. August 31, 2019: Last date for online application. September 2, 2019: Deadline for the application fee. September 2, 2019: Deadline for the generation of offline challan.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2010 Eligibility

Most of the interested candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s from a recognised university or any degreed which is equivalent or Diploma. The age limit for recruitment is between 35-50 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given reservation. The SSC will select the candidates after undergoing an online exam. The exam will be having 200 marks and participants need to answer questions in 60 minutes.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2010 Important Dates Application Fee

The male candidates from General and OBC categories need to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. While as female candidates from all the categories have been exempted from the fee. Also, SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen and PWD candidates do not need to pay any fee.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App