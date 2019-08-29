SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The notification for the recruitment to the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 had been declared by the Staff Selection Commission. Interested candidates can apply for the post before August 31, 2019, on the official website of the commission.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the recruitment to the SSC Selection Post Phase 7. The recruitment drive has been released on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in, SSC Selection Post Phase 7 2019 is the biggest opportunity for the candidates those who want to work under Government Department, hence Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post before August 31, 2019, on the official website and fill the application form.

Candidates must note that the application process for recruitment to the above-mentioned posts will be closed soon. The recruitment examination for SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 2019 recruitment will be computer-based type and is scheduled to be held from October 14 to October 18, 2019, at various centers across the country by the Commission.

A total of 350 vacancies has been notified through this recruitment drive. In 2018, SSC has released the notification for recruiting the candidates for the post of in Group B/ Group-C Class 2/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Departments.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

From August 6, 2019, the online application process begins

August 31, 2019, is the last date for online application.

September 2, 2019, is the last date for paying the application fees.

September 2, 2019, is the last date for the generation of offline challan.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern



The Selection of the candidates will be based on the three separate Computer Based Examinations which would contain Objective/Multiple Choice Questions of 200 marks. A Candidate would be given 60 minutes to solve each paper.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission.

