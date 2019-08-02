SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the notification for recruitment to the posts of Selection Post Phase 7 on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the notification here.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will soon release a notification for the recruitment to SSC selection post Phase 7 through the official website – ssc.nic.in. The candidates who are interested to apply to the posts are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC. According to reports, SSC is expected to release the recruitment notification on August 6, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to download the notification in this article given below.

How to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of SSC or Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Notification Link

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a PDF

Download the same and go through the SSC Recruitment 2019 Notification

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Interested candidates who wish to apply must go through all the necessary details of SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 2019 Exam Notification such as eligibility criteria, examination dates, examination pattern, etc on the official website as soon as the notification is available on the same.

Candidates must note that the online application process for the posts will commence on August 6, 2019, i.e. on the same day the notification is released. Candidates need to fulfill all the criteria for applying to the posts. Last year, the SSC had released the notification for Selection Post Phase 6 on September 5, 2018. According to the reports, the online application process for the Phase 6 Selection Post exam closed on October 12, 2019.

