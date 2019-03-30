SSC Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) 2018: The tentative result of the Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) 2018 dates for matriculation level have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website ssc.nic.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to check the results on the website.

SSC Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) matriculation level 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative result dates of Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) matriculation level 2018, on the official website ssc.nic.in. The result will be declared on May 10, 2019 on the official website. The interested candidates can check the results on the same website. The interested candidates are required to check the post-wise requirement of the essential as well as the desirable educational qualification. In the official recruitment notification, the candidates must carefully read the Essential Qualification (EQ) as well as the Desirable Qualification (DQ) for the examination.

Check out the list of vacant posts and departments for SSC Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 2018 Recruitment:

SSC Selection Posts-VI 2018 Matriculation Level: Selection Process

There will be no interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per the government guidelines. Therefore, the candidates will appear for the Computer- Based Test CBT (CBT) and obtain the marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a computer-based examination based on the percentage of marks in essential qualifications as mentioned by them, during the selection.

A computer-based examination for selection posts will be held only in regional / sub-regional (HQs)/ cities/ centres. The Commission reserves the right to call the candidates in any of the identified centres for the examination.

The regional offices will be called for the hard copies of online applications along with supporting certificates/ documents from qualified candidates of Computer

Following is the ratio in accordance with the vacancies of the particular category of post:

a) In the ratio of 1:20, for upto 5 vacancies for any category of posts.

b) In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

Nationality/Citizenship

A candidate must either be”:

a) A citizen of India

b) A subject of Nepal

c) A subject of Bhutan or

d) A Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More