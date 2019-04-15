SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi Pradhyapak marks published: SSC has released the marks for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak.

SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi Pradhyapak marks published: The staff section Commission has issued the marks for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak. The candidates can check their marks through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. The result was released on March 22, 2019. A total number of 15,573 candidates attempted the exams out of which 2,041 have clearly passed the examination and are now eligible for the second paper. The second paper is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2019, it is going to be a descriptive one.

Steps to check the SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi Pradhyapak marks:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link for marks present on the homepage.

Step 3: The marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the marks.

Step 5: Take a print out of the marks and keep it with you for future references.

Candidates are supposed to check their marks thoroughly, in case any of the candidates find a mismatch between his or her name, roll number or the category, he or she must bring it to the notice of the respective regional office of the commission immediately. In addition to that, the candidates need to download the admit cards for future reference.

About Staff Selection Commission (SSC):

The Staff Selection Commission or popularly know as SSC is a body working under the Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in different Ministries and departments of the government of India. The headquarters of the Staff selection Commission, mission are situated in Delhi. There are a total of 7 regional offices of the SSC situated in Allahabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More