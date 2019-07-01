Staff Selection has released SSC SI, ASI CISF Admit card 2019 on the official website of SSC, sscer.org. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site. The examination will be conducted by SSC from July 22 to July 24, 2019.

SSC SI, ASI CISF Admit card released: Staff Selection has released SSC SI, ASI CISF Admit card 2019 for Delhi Police, CAPF’s and ASI in CISF Exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site of SSC at sscer.org. Admit card will be required by candidates for document verification. The PET/ PST examination will be conducted by Staff Selection Commission from July 22 to July 24, 2019.

The commission has released Paper 1 exam result on May 25, 2019. The result was declared on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the exam but only 2,32,514 candidates appeared for it. The examination was conducted in 236 venues across the country.

SSC SI, ASI CISF Admit card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official site of SSC at sscer.org.

Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ link available on the right-hand side of the page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the ‘Download Call Letter’ link available

Enter the roll number and click on download call letter 1st page and download call letter 2nd page

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Download official Admit card below:

http://117.247.71.209/sicpo2018_dv/DAC/dac.php

Note: SSC SI, ASI CISF exam will fill 1557 posts of sub-inspector in the country. Paper 1 examination was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019. For more information and related details, candidates can check the official site of SSC.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App