SSC SI ASI recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has invited applications for the recruitment for positions of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) in CISF. Interested candidates can apply through visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

SSC SI ASI recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has invited applications for the recruitment for positions of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) in CISF. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before October 16, 2019.

This year, the Staff Selection Commission will hold the SSC CPO SI Exam 2019 from December 11, 2019, to December 13, 2019, which will be conducted through an online exam. Candidates between the age group of 20 to 25 years are eligible to apply for this exam.

SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Submission of online applications starts: 17 September 2019

Submission of online applications starts: 16 October 2019

SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019: Required details

Last date for receipt of applications: October 16, 2019

Last date for making online fee payment: October 18, 2019

Last date for generation of offline Challan: October 18, 2019

Last date for payment through Challan: October 19, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): December 11, 2019, to December 13, 2019

Date of Paper-II: Not declared yet

Note: All the bank related proceeding should be done between bank hours only

SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent for the above posts. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details related to educational qualification.

SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019: Salary

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: pay scale of Leve-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF: pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300)

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and after that can apply to the posts from September 17, 2019, to October 16, 2019. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App