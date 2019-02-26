SSC SI, CAPF, CISF admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released an official notice stating that the admit card for the posts of SSC SI, CAPF, CISF has been released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc-cr.org. The exam will be conducted from March 12, 2019 to March 16, 2019.
Aspirants can download their hall tickets for the SSC SI, CAPF, CISF from the regional website of the commission. There are a total of 1,223 vacant posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive.
SSC SI, CAPF, CISF 2019: How to download
Step 1: Click on the regional website of the SSC
Step 2: On homepage click on the click on the link stating- download Admit Card
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Log in using registration number and other credentials
Step 5: Admit card will be on screen
SSC SI, CAPF, CISF 2019 website to check:
North East region – Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, – http://www.sscner.org.in
North West Region – Karnataka, Kerela – http://www.sscnwr.org
North West Region – Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh – http://www.sscnwr.org
North Region – Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand – http://www.sscnr.net.in
Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – http://www.ssc-cr.org
MP sub-region – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – http://www.sscmpr.org
West Region – Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa – http://www.sscwr.net
East Region – West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim – http://www.sscer.org
South Region – Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu – http://www.sscsr.gov.in
Leave a Reply