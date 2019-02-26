SSC SI, CAPF, CISF admit card 2019: The exam will be conducted from March 12, 2019, to March 16, 2019. The hall tickets for SSC SI, CAPF, CISF is now available at the official website of the commission. Applicants are suggested to check the regional website as mentioned inside.

SSC SI, CAPF, CISF admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released an official notice stating that the admit card for the posts of SSC SI, CAPF, CISF has been released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc-cr.org. The exam will be conducted from March 12, 2019 to March 16, 2019.

Aspirants can download their hall tickets for the SSC SI, CAPF, CISF from the regional website of the commission. There are a total of 1,223 vacant posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SSC SI, CAPF, CISF 2019: How to download

Step 1: Click on the regional website of the SSC

Step 2: On homepage click on the click on the link stating- download Admit Card

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log in using registration number and other credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be on screen

SSC SI, CAPF, CISF 2019 website to check:

North East region – Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, – http://www.sscner.org.in

North West Region – Karnataka, Kerela – http://www.sscnwr.org

North West Region – Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh – http://www.sscnwr.org

North Region – Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand – http://www.sscnr.net.in

Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – http://www.ssc-cr.org

MP sub-region – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – http://www.sscmpr.org

West Region – Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa – http://www.sscwr.net

East Region – West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim – http://www.sscer.org

South Region – Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu – http://www.sscsr.gov.in

