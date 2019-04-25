SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018: The tentative answer keys for the SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018 have been released on the Staff Selection Commission on the official website ssc.nic.in. The candidates can check their response sheet, the answer keys and can also raise their objections.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC released the tentative answer keys for the SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018 on the official website ssc.nic.in. The interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their response sheet, the answer keys in the provided below. The last date to file the objections is April 27, 2019.

SC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Important instructions to raise objections

1. Objections can be raised only online.

2. No representations would be accepted through mail.

3. Candidates have to go through tentative answer keys for raising the objections on the official website.

Check the direct link to read the notification

Check the direct link to raise answer keys, response sheets

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Paper I answer keys – steps and link

Step 1: To check the response sheets and answer keys, visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the notice mentioned as ‘SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Paper I answer keys’.

Step 3: Read the notice thoroughly. Click on the provided link. Alternatively, candidates can also check the answer keys after clicking on SI Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Paper I answer keys link here.

Step 4: Login using your username and password to check your answer keys and responses.

Step 5: Pay any fee which is applicable and finish the process.

The Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018 begin on March 12, 2019 and ended on March 16, 2019 in the Computer- Based mode.

