The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the list of successful candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2017 who had gone under Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination after the initial rounds of selection.

The commission conducted a Computer-based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 (Paper-I) from 01.07.2017 to 07.07.2017. The result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on 06.09.2017. Paper-II of the said Examination was held on 15.12.2017 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST. The result of Paper-II was declared on 29.01.2018 for shortlisting candidates for Medical Examination.

LINK:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/writeupresult_sicpo2017_26092018.pdf

Assam Rifles recruitment exam last date extended

The SSC had further extended the last date to apply for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles recruitment examination, 2018 to September 30, 2018. Eligible candidates are advised to complete their application process by the specified last date.

SSC CGL 2018 exam dates yet to be announced

The SSC is yet to announce exam dates for SSC CGL 2018 exam. The commission had to postpone the exams, which were held in August 2018, amidst cheating allegations. All necessary details from exam dates to result declaration will all be available on the official website of the SSC and the corresponding regional SSC websites.

