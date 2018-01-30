SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exams 2017 results have been declared on the official website ssc.nic.in. On January 29, 2018, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) announced the result of Delhi Police SI, CAPF and CISF Assistant SI Paper II. Candidates who appeared in exam can check the result at official website of Staff Selection Commission.

Here’s some good news for candidates of SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF. The result has been released at the official website ssc.nic.in. On January 29, 2018, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) announced the result of Delhi Police SI, CAPF and CISF Assistant SI Paper II. Many candidates appeared for SSC CPO Exam 2017. Paper II Examination was held on December 15, 2017. As per the information available on the official SSC website, a total of 6,660 candidates have been selected for the medical examination process from which 5,708 are male candidates and 952 are female candidates.

These computer-based examinations were conducted by the SSC for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF. The examination for the Paper-I was held from July 1, 2017, to July 7, 2017, and the results were announced in September.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result from the following website: http://crpf.nic.in/writereaddata/images/pdf/12160917.pdf

The following are the cut-off marks in Paper I and Paper-II:

Male category

General category: 293.50

Ex-servicemen: 204.00

OBC: 271.75

ST: 230.00

SC: 217.50

Female category

General category: 264.75

OBC: 192.00

ST: 140.50

SC: 161.00

Note: The examination for Paper II was conducted on December 15, 2017, for the candidates who qualified in Paper-I.

Only those candidates who secured qualifying marks in Paper I of the written examination were shortlisted for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ PST, after which the shortlisted candidates proceeded to Paper – II.