SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the change in Username for online application system through the official website - ssc.nic.in. All those who are filling up the application form must check the latest update regarding the same.

According to the latest update in the notification, the Candidates who have registered need not use their email ID for logging into the user portal anymore as the commission has set the registration id the new username in the Online Application System.

How to check the latest SSC Notification 2019 online?

1. Log into the official website of SSC as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Notice regarding change in Username for the Online Application System (722.42 KB)”

3. Now, a pdf will appear on the screen of your computer

4. Candidates are advised to check the details in the notification

5. Candidates can download and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the link to download the SSC Notification 2019

Meanwhile, the candidates must note that the SSC CHSL 2019 exam will be conducted by the Board to recruit candidates to the posts of LDC or Lower Division Clerk, DEO or Data Entry Operators, Postal Assistant or Sorting Assistant.

