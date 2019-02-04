SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC GD Constable hall tickets for the recruitment examination to be held on February 11 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the same or click on the direct link given below.

SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally issued the Admit Cards for the upcoming SSC GD Constable Exam 2019 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the recruitment examination to be held by the Commission on February 11, 2019, and were eagerly waiting to download the hall tickets for the upcoming examination can check the instructions given below to download the SSC GD Constable Exam Hall Tickets 2019.

According to the latest reports, the examination will be computer-based and those who have submitted applications for the same are advised to download their respective admit cards from the official website as soon as possible by following the instructions given below.

How to download the SSC GD Constable Exam 2019 Hall Tickets?

Log into the official website of the Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

On logging in, click on the link that reads, “SSC GD Constable Exam 2019 Hall Tickets Download”

On clicking, a new window will appear in front of you

Enter the registration details as per requirement

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

Now, the admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Check all the personal information on the card and download the same

Take a print out for future use

Direct link to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and download the hall tickets: https://ssc.nic.in/

