SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming Male General Duty (GD) Constables recruitment examination on its official website. All those who are going to appear in the examination to be consucted by the Commission can now download their respective admiot cards by following the instructions given below. Candidates must note that the admit card link may get deactivated soon, so they should download the admit cards as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the SSC GD Constable Examination has been scheduled to be conducted from February 11, 2019. According to reports in TOI, the SSC has notified that some of the candidates have not been able to download their admit cards due to unknown reasons despite their completion of the application process correctly. The Commission has assured that those candidates would be able to download the admit cards or hall tickets by February 8, 2019 from the regional websites of SSC.

How to download the Admit SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019?

Log into the official website of the Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link relevant to download the admit card

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the roll registration number and submit online

The SSC GD Constable Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Direct link to download the Admit Card here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/noticegdconstable_05022019.pdf

