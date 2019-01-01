SSC Hindi Translator Recruitment Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the recruitment examination for the posts of Hindi Translator this year. Candidates can now download the datesheet of the examination by following the steps given here.

SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the examination schedule of Hindi Translator Recruitment Exam to be conducted by the Commission in 2019 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have filled up the application form for the translator posts and are appearing for the examination this year can check the dates of the recruitment examination of the Commission on the official website by clicking on the link that reads, “Important Notice-Examinations to be conducted by the Commission from 13.01.2019 to 16.03.2019”.

According to the notification the examination is said to commence on January 13 this year. The Staff Selection Commission will also conduct examinations for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Stenographer Grade C and D this year and the examinations are said to start in February while the examinations for SIO in Delhi Police and CISF and CAPFs will commence in March.

Direct link to download schedule of SSX Exam 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/schedule_examination_27122018.pdf

Candidates can check the schedule of the examination to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) by clicking on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

