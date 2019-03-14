SSC Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released an important notification regarding the GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles Examination 2018 through its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination need to download the notification by following the steps given below.

SSC Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has published a notification for candidates who had appeared in the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on its official website. The Commission had successfully conducted the GD Constable examination from, February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019 for 58373 positions lying vacant under the Commission at various departments.

According to the notification released by the Staff Selection Commission, more than 50 lakh candidates had registered for this recruitment drive and out of the total number of registered candidates 30,41,284 candidates appeared in the examination. The examination was conducted at 297 venues in 125 different cities across the country.

The Commission has declared the tentative date for the release of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 result. The notification says that the SSC GD Constable result 2019 will be tentatively announced on May 31, 2019. Candidates who have been eager to know their result must log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission to download the same.

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Commission and click on the latest updated notification which says, “Important update on Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (13.03 KB)” Candidates will be directed to a PDF when they click on the link. The details regarding the SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 and SSC GD Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the computer. Candidates need to download and take a print out of the notification if necessary for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More