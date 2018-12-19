SSC Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for the post of Excise and Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre) vacancies on its official website. Candidates can go through the detailed advertisement and start applying through www.jssc.nic.in.

SSC Jharkhand Recruitment 2018: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Excise and Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre). Interested and eligible candidates need to log into the official website of JSSC and go through the recruitment notification before applying for the vacancies. The official website of JSSC is – http://www.jssc.nic.in/.

According to the notification released on the official website of the Commission, applications have been invited for at Jharkhand Excise Constables Competitive Exam 2018 (JECCE-2018) and Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre) Competitive Exam 2018 which has over 1,500 vacancies. Candidates who are interested to apply are advised to click on the links given here to check the last date for application, eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the examination.

Direct link to download the recruitment notification of JECCE-2018 new: http://www.jssc.nic.in/sites/default/files/Advertisement-04-2018.pdf

How to apply for the post?

Log in to the official website of JSSC as mentioned above

Search for the link, “Advertisement of JECCE-2018 new” under the What’s New option and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a PDF on clicking on it

Download the PDF and go through it carefully

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download notification of : http://www.jssc.nic.in/sites/default/files/Final%20Advertisement%20Special%20Branch%20Competitive%20Examination-2018.pdf

Meanwhile, the registration process for both the competitive examination has been mentioned below:

Jharkhand Excise Constables application open from December 26 and will go on till February 2, 2019.

Special Branch Constable online application process starts from January 4, 2019.

To log into the official website of Jharkhand SSC, click on this link: http://www.jssc.nic.in/

