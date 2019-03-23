SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Result, Answer Keys: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment exam 2018-19 and it is all set to publish the final answer keys pdf of the examination through its official website. Candidates can check the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers at ssc.nic.in by following the steps given below.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Result, Answer Keys: The Staff Selection Commission, which is known to be conducting recruitment examinations for the recruitment of SSC JHT, SSC SHT, SSC Hindi Pradhyapak posts is all set to release the Final Answer Keys and Question Papers of the recently held SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2018-19 shortly through its official website -ssc.nic.in.

Also, the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak results have been published on the website of SSC, which is now available for download by the candidates who had appeared in the above-mentioned recruitment examination. All the candidates can now follow the instructions given below to download the result and final answer keys pdf from the official website which will be released by the Staff Selection Commission.

Meanwhile, the notification on the SSC official website reads, “7. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be posted shortly on the Commission’s website – https://ssc.nic.in/”.

Candidates can check the following instructions to download the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak results and answer keys:

Log into the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 – List of Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing In Paper-II (286.86 KB)” to download the notification for the result

On clicking, the pdf containing the important instructions will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the pdf and go through the pdf for reference

Candidates can also take a print out of the same if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and read the notification for Answer Keys and result: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/jht_2018_paper_I_write_up_22032019.pdf

Meanwhile, the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2018 was conducted by the Commission on January 13, 2019, for 49, 394 candidates, who had registered for the recruitment examination against the employment notification. However, only 15,573 candidates have reportedly appeared in the examination. Candidates must note that the final selection to the posts will be done based on the Performance of in Paper-I and Paper-II, Document Verification.

