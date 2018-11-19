SSC Jr Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of Jr Hindi Translator is all set to close on the official website of Staff Selection Commission today. Candidates who wish to apply for the same must submit their applications asap at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Jr Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to close the online application process for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Jr Hindi Translator (JHT) on its official website today, i.e. on November 19, 2018. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to check the notification on the website and submit their filled up applications as soon as possible by today. According to reports, the closure of the application process for the post was announced through the official website last week.

It has been learned from reports that the Staff Selection Commission had released a notification inviting application for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, through its website on October 22, 2018. The SSC will be conducting a written examination for recruiting the best candidates for the above-mentioned posts and those applying for the same must note that they must fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post.

All the details regarding the recruitment such as eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit, application procedure, selection process etc have been published on the SSC’s official website. There will be two papers in the SSC Jr Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment 2018.

How to apply for the SSC Jr Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “Register Now” if you are a new user

Fill in the registration details and submit

An ID and Password will be generated

Login with the credentials to apply online

Now, candidates will be taken to the application page

Here, select apply online and proceed to fill in all the details

Make application fee payment and submit the form

Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To log into SSC’s official website directly and apply for the Jr Hindi Translator posts online, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

