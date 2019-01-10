SSC Recruitment Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a new notification for specially abled persons appearing in the upcoming examinations to be conducted by the Commission. Check the direct link to download here.

SSC Recruitment Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for specially abled persons appearing in the upcoming recruitment examination Under the Commission on its official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the schedule of the examination released on the official website of the Commission, the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I) is going to be conducted on January 13, 2019 while the Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate Level examination will be held from January 16, 2019 onwards till January 18, 2019.

All those applicants who have applied for the SSC Recruitment Examination last year are advised to check the notification on the official website of the Commission. Also, the notification released on the website says the candidates need to note that compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour of examination (with or without scribe) will be provided to the following eligible Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Visually Handicapped

Cerebral Palsy

Both Arms affected and

Candidate with other benchmark disability

How to check the notification?

Log on to the official website of SSC

Click on the link that reads, “Facility of scribe and compensatory time for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (446.59 KB)”

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Direct link to download the notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_09012019.pdf

