SSC Group C, D Recruitment 2018: Application process for Stenographer and Hindi Translator posts is all set to close on the official website of Staff Selection Commission today. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do the same by logging into ssc.nic.in.

SSC Group C, D Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the extension of the application process for the recruitment of Group C and D posts through its official website yesterday, i.e. on November 19, 2018. According to the notification, the applications for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 can now be submitted through the official portal of Staff Selection Commission till today, November 20, 2018.

Meanwhile, the official notification released by the SSC on its website says that the closing date for submission of online applications for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 and all the other posts mentioned above has been extended for a day. Earlier, the last date for submission was scheduled for November 19 but after the revision, applications can be submitted till November 20, 2018.

How to download the SSC Group C and D Recruitment 2018 application extension notification?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the first link on the homepage which reads, “Extension of the closing date for submitting online applications for (i) Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 and (ii) Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the same and go through it

How to apply for SSC Group C and D Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the above-mentioned website of Staff Selection Commission

Search for the Login option on the homepage if you have already registered

If not register yourself at first

Now, login with the credentials

Fill in all the details in the application form

Make application fee payment online and submit the application

Download the form and take a print out for future reference

To log into the official website of SSC and directly apply, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

