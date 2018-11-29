SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test result 2017: The results of Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test 2017 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates may log into the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in and download their respective results.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test result: The Staff Selection Commission has released the results of Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test 2017 on its official website yesterday, i.e. on November 28, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the same can check the official website of SSC and download the results by following the steps to download given below. According to reports, the more than 8000 candidates had appear for the Skill Test 2017 in which only 601 candidates have qualified the examination.

As per the notification released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, the verification of document of the successful candidates is likely to be done on December 7, 2018. Meanwhile, as per reports, 15004 candidates were shortlisted for the Skill Test this year.

How to check the Stenographer Grade C and D Skill Test result 2017?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ” Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 – Declaration of Result of Skill Test (175″ and click 0n it

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a PDF page

Check the details in the pdf and download the same

Take a print out of the page for future reference

The Skill Tests were conducted by Regional Offices at various centress across the country where 3731 candidates appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ Skill Test while 6439 candidates appeared for the Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Skill Test conducted by SSC.

To download the result directly, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/steno_result_writeup_28112018.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More