SSC Steno Grade C and D Recruitment 2017-18: The Staff Selection Commission have released a notification regarding the recruitment of Stenographer and skill test evaluation on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download here.

SSC Steno Grade C and D Recruitment 2017-18: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2017 on its official website. Candidates can log into the official website of the Commission and check the details on ssc.nic.in. According to the reports, the notification on the website reads, “Recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 – Review of Skill Test Evaluation (244.16 KB)”.

Candidates need to click on this link to get to the details of it. Meanwhile, here are the steps to download the notification from the official website of SSC.

Direct link to download the notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/result_steno_18122018.pdf

How to download the latest notification regarding the recruitment of Group C and D posts?

Log in to the portal of SSC

Click on the above-mentioned link

Candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the PDF and check all the details carefully

Take a print out of the same for future reference

Click on this link to directly visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – https://ssc.nic.in/

