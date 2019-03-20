SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Skill Test result: The Staff Selection Commission has the results of Skill Test of Stenographer exam on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the Steno Grade C, D Skill Test Result 2019. Candidates must note that the results will be available only on the official website of SSC.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has the results of Skill Test of Stenographer exam on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates need to follow the instructions given below to download the Steno Grade C, D Skill Test Result 2019. Candidates must note that the results will be available only on the official website of SSC.

According to the reports released by the Staff Selection Commission, the document verification for the shortlisted additional candidates is all set to be conducted soon by the regional SSC offices. Candidates can check the details regarding the document verification process for Stenographers post on the regional SSC websites. The following are the current running offices of the Staff Selection Commission that are situated at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and two sub-regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh.

How to check the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Skill Test result?

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

2. Now, click on the link that reads, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 – Declaration of Additional Result of Skill Test” on the homepage

3. Candidates will be taken to the pdf where the roll numbers of the candidates will be displayed

4. Download the file and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Skill Test result of SSC Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2017: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/steno_result_18032019.pdf

Here’s the direct link to download the notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/steno_result_18032019.pdf

For more information regarding the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC for which the direct link is given here: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More