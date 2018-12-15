SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam timetable for the Stenographer recruitment examination through the official website. Candidates can log into ssc.nic.in and check the same.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam timetable for the Stenographer recruitment examination through the official website. Candidates can log into ssc.nic.in and check the same. According to the timetable released on the official website of SSC, the Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment examination are going to be conducted from February 5 to February 7, 2019. All the candidates must note that the examination will be held in only one shift.

Candidates check more details regarding the examination by visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

How to download the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment exam time table?

Visit the website – ssc.nic.in as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, ” Important Notice (265.24 KB)” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Check the details in the pdf carefully and download the same

Take a print out of the datasheet for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the SSC Datesheet for Stenographer Exam 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/examination_14122018.pdf

