SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the datesheet for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019 on its official website along with the other posts. Candidates who are going to appear for the recruitment examinations this year are advised to download the SSC exam timetable directly with the link given below.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2019: SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019 datesheet has been published by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website recently and candidates who are going to appear for the recruitment examinations this year are advised to download the exam timetable of various posts by logging into the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. candidates can check the steps given below to download the same or directly download the schedule of SSC Recruitment 2019 exam by clicking on the direct link given here.

According to the notification released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, the SSC Stenographer Exam 2019 will be conducted from February 5, 2019 to February 7, 2019. While the recruitment examination of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I) will be held on January 13, 2019.

Direct link to download the examination schedule: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/schedule_examination_27122018.pdf

How to download the exam datesheet of SSC Recruitment 2019?

Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website as mentioned above

Search for the link on the homepage that reads, “Important Notice-Examinations to be conducted by the Commission from 13.01.2019 to 16.03.2019 (369.26 KB)” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a PDF page

Here, check the dates of the examination relevant to you

Download the PDF and take a print out for reference of necessary

To directly log into the official website and check for more details regarding the examination, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More